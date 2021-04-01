T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.64. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

