TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

