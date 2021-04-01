Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $190.60. 46,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

