Tabor Asset Management LP Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 4.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $188.02. 233,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,876,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

