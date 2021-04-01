Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 1.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 18,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,800. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 in the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

