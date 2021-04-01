Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $10.08 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000. Brinker International accounts for approximately 8.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.39% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $71.82. 7,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,387. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

