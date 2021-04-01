Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $2.23 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of MicroStrategy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,708,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR traded up $36.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $715.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,743. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,041.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.06. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

