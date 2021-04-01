Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Qurate Retail accounts for 3.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Qurate Retail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

