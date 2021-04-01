Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Square comprises 2.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $232.11. 238,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,640. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

