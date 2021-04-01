Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,020 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of BKNG traded up $31.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,361.81. 3,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,445. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,039.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.