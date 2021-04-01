Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,189 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,189 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Target comprises approximately 3.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Target by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 19,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $199.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,306. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

