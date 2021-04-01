Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 81,718 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 7.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

WSM traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.88. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

