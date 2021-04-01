Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Zillow Group makes up 1.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3,160.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.