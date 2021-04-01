Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $1.98 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,945 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. TripAdvisor makes up about 1.8% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.98. 44,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

