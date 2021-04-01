Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $2.03 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for 1.8% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.