Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $5.69 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000. Rush Street Interactive accounts for 5.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Rush Street Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $34,436,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $10,825,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,308. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

