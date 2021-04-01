Tabor Asset Management LP Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.