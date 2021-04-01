Tabor Asset Management LP Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Zynga comprises 2.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 202,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,118,516. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

