Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.50 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $2.56 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00142005 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

