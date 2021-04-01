Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $7.20, $6.32 and $5.22. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $45.75, $24.72, $4.92, $7.20, $62.56, $18.11, $10.00, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.