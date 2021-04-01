Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,861,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 876.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.33. 712,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,897. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $639.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

