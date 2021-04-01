Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 208,042 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TAK opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

