Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.20

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.20 ($15.53) and last traded at €13.12 ($15.44), with a volume of 89683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.90 ($15.18).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.88 ($17.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $860.81 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.80 and a 200 day moving average of €10.73.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

