TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.04. Approximately 154,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,908,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,983,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

