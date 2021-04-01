Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Talend worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Talend by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Talend by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

TLND opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,730. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

