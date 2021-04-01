Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

TNDM stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

