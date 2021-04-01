Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Targa Resources worth $39,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Targa Resources by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

