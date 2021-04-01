Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

