TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Natixis boosted its position in TC Energy by 87.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 23,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.10. 68,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,589. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

