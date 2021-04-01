TD Securities Increases Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$77.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.05.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 584,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.91. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

