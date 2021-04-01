TD Securities Lowers CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Hold

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 103,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,389. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.10.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,600.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

