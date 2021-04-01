TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

