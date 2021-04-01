TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

