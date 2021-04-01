TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,489 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 324,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,495 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

