Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.56

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.56 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.44). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 112.70 ($1.47), with a volume of 435,414 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.56.

Ted Baker Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

