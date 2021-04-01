Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $17.79. Teijin shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

