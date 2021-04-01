Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 96,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 153,643 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

