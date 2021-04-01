TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 144,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 23.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 182.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

