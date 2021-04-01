Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

