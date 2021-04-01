Telcoin Trading Up 40.3% This Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $446.95 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.00636025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

