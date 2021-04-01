Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 1,884,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 433.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

