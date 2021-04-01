Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Tops $117.43 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $78.12 or 0.00131772 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $117.43 million and $76.65 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00645501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,580,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,503,128 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

