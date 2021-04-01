Telsey Advisory Group Raises Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $27.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of GES stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 10,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,591. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

