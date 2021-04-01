Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $195.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Shares of WSM opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

