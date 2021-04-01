TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. TELUS has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TELUS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,874,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $13,594,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

