TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
TU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. TELUS has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TELUS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,874,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $13,594,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $90,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.