TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.23.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.30. 965,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.24. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.73 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.