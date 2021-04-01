TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on T. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.13.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.24. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

