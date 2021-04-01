TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on T. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.13.

Get TELUS alerts:

T stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,265. The firm has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.73 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.24.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.