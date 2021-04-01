Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 0.3%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23). 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.25 ($1.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.89.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.