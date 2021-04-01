TENA (TENA) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 187.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENA has traded up 533.3% against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $171,873.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TENA Token Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

